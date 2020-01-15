Cloudbric Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $636,530.00 and $866.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.03306498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00125375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric's total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,903,649 tokens. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io.

The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

