CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Position Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.01. 99,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.