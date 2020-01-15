CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CME Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in CME Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

CME opened at $203.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

