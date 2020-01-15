CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Update

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CNO shares. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim lowered CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $31,266.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,810.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,019,000 after purchasing an additional 552,200 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 114,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 291.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,122 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $177,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.28. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.60 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

