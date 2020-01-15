CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNXM. Barclays downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,015,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,518 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNXM opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. CNX Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.15.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

