Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

In other Cognex news, insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $1,045,314.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,246,619. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cognex alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 337.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,614,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after buying an additional 1,245,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 59.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,823,000 after purchasing an additional 803,052 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,733,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $23,091,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 283,241 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,011. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 2.09. Cognex has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $57.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.