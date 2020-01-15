Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells $3,784,713.99 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francisco Dsouza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $3,845,647.45.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $61.86. 204,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,315. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,185 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $74,115,000 after purchasing an additional 334,469 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,075 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 670,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,915,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,122 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

