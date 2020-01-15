Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Lessened by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,444 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $662,915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307,253 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $187,097,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,091.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $145,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 481.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,136,682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $135,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,176 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 4,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $295,364.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $188,036.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,714 shares of company stock worth $10,607,638. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

