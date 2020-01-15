Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $46,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,659 shares of company stock worth $15,091,914. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,327,000 after purchasing an additional 483,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 87,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after acquiring an additional 342,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,695,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 808,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.89.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

