Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report sales of $138.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $170.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $579.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $580.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $659.60 million, with estimates ranging from $659.20 million to $660.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,112.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cohu by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 209,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.47. Cohu has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $24.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

