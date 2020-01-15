CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches Market Cap of $13.18 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $13.18 million and $2.06 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.