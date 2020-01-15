CoinFi (COFI) Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $333,213.00 and $3,187.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Kucoin and FCoin. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

