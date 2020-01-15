Coinlancer (CL) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $104,828.00 and $54.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.60 or 0.05991932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026098 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035989 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00120095 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.