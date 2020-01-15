CoinPoker Hits Market Cap of $1.93 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $35,407.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03319228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00193011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 307,753,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,654,913 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.