CoinUs (CNUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $210,654.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 55.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $210,654.00 and approximately $3,251.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00038846 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004875 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000636 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000140 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

