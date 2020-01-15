Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.22 Million

Brokerages predict that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will post $883.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $876.80 million and the highest is $894.00 million. Colfax reported sales of $985.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,773. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 43.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFX opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. Colfax has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $37.98.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

