Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after buying an additional 6,395,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,374,000 after buying an additional 5,778,145 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,801,000 after buying an additional 1,195,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,958,000 after buying an additional 1,056,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,009,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after buying an additional 842,644 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

NYSE:CL opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

