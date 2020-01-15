Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Short Interest Up 7.8% in December

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 145,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLCT shares. BidaskClub cut Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Collectors Universe stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $214.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.98. Collectors Universe has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 62.90% and a net margin of 15.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 993.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 437,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 118,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 75,437 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,799,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57,851 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

