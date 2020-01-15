Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CLNC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 362,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLNC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Darren J. Tangen acquired 90,000 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,200.00. Also, CFO Neale Redington acquired 4,250 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $53,890.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 170,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,820. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

