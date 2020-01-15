Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.29% of Columbia Banking System worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,416,000 after buying an additional 109,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,870,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,766,000 after purchasing an additional 49,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 658,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,567. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

