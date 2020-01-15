Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall purchased 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $100,678.75. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 971.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 42.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth $185,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 97.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $51.83 million for the quarter.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

