Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Short Interest Update

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 305,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXP traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 1,137,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Columbia Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CXP shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

