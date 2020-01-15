Columbia Sportswear Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 800 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 981% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 call options.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $109.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,730,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $4,681,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,039.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

