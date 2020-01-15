Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,616 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 58.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $29,080,000. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Comcast by 14.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after buying an additional 294,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 64.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,597,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

