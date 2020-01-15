Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,088.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,730,050,000 after buying an additional 37,474,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $305,744,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,269,965,000 after buying an additional 4,446,292 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

