Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,412,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,484,311. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $29,080,000. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 14.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after purchasing an additional 294,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 272,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.