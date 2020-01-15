Comet (CMT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Comet has a market cap of $4,521.00 and $1.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Comet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Comet has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Comet alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Comet Profile

CMT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin. The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com.

Comet Coin Trading

Comet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Comet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Comet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Comet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.