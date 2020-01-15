Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $645,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,433.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 13,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $862,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,728,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,406 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

