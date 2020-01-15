Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Given News Impact Score of 2.50

Media stories about Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) have been trending positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Commercial Vehicle Group earned a coverage optimism score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.