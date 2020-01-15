Community Bank of Raymore Has $32.52 Million Stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Hospitality Properties Trust makes up 12.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned 0.81% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $32,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 143.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 821,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $28.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

