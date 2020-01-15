Community Bank of Raymore Purchases 20,560 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 2.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,427,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,178,000 after buying an additional 630,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,084,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,415,000 after purchasing an additional 527,530 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,316,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,510,000 after purchasing an additional 922,376 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,673. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.