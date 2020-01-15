Community Bank System (CBU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.01. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Eric Stickels sold 3,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $204,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,342 shares of company stock valued at $911,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.