Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Up 6.1% in December

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 17,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

NYSE CYH traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 3,731,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,249. The company has a market cap of $292.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.36. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 721.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 120,506 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

