Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 3,435.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ELP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 64,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

