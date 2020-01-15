Comparing Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) & Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics -3.52% -0.16% -0.15% Centogene N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Centogene’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $21.36 million 11.72 -$5.61 million ($0.19) -70.42 Centogene $47.81 million 6.02 -$12.95 million N/A N/A

Fulgent Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fulgent Genetics and Centogene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus price target of $12.30, suggesting a potential downside of 8.07%. Centogene has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.02%. Given Centogene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centogene beats Fulgent Genetics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It markets its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

