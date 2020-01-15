Comparing Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) & AdaptHealth (OTCMKTS:AHCO)

Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Sandston has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Sandston shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sandston and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandston N/A N/A -10,104.61% AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sandston and AdaptHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandston 0 0 0 0 N/A AdaptHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00

AdaptHealth has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.46%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Sandston.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandston and AdaptHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandston N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 141.00

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Sandston on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandston Company Profile

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products. The company was formerly known as Nematron Corporation and changed its name to Sandston Corporation in April 2004. Sandston Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Traverse City, Michigan. Sandston Corporation is a subsidiary of Dorman Industries, LLC.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

