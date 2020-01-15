Comparing Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) & Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Biogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $84.45 million 12.05 -$68.33 million ($0.70) -12.54 Biogen $13.45 billion 3.93 $4.43 billion $26.20 11.19

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -159.12% -30.33% -19.36% Biogen 37.91% 46.14% 23.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sangamo Therapeutics and Biogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biogen 3 21 10 0 2.21

Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.76%. Biogen has a consensus price target of $288.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.60%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Biogen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Biogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biogen beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation. Its therapeutic products which are in Phase I/II clinical trial include SB-525 for the treatment of hemophilia A; SB-FIX for the treatment of hemophilia B; ST-400 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; and SB-318 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I and SB-913 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which are lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). The company also develops ST-920, a gene therapy for fabry disease. It has collaboration and license agreements with Kite Pharma, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bioverativ Inc., and Shire International GmbH, as well as license partnerships with Dow AgroSciences LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Genentech, Inc., Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for the treatment of primary progressive MS and relapsing MS, and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it is involved in developing BIIB098, Opicinumab, and BIIB061 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, Elenbecestat, BAN2401, BIIB092, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB092 and BIIB054 for treating Parkinson's disease and movement disorders; BIIB067, BIIB078, and BIIB110 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB093, TMS-007, and Natalizumab to treat acute neurology; BIIB104 for treating neurocognitive disorders; BIIB074 and BIIB095 for pain; and Dapirolzumab pegol, BG00011, and BIIB059 for treating other diseases, which are under various stages of development. The company offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. Biogen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie Inc., C4 Therapeutics, University of Pennsylvania, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, and others. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

