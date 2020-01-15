COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44.

About COMPASS GRP PLC/S

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

