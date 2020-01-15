Concentrum Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.9% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $3,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 101.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 264,300 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,591 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $342,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. 1,486,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,601. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $20.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.

