Concentrum Wealth Management Has $3.51 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 4.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 67,103 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 174,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 129,595 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. 4,413,504 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3837 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

