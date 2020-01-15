Concentrum Wealth Management Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Concentrum Wealth Management reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 5.3% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,012.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 972,817 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.94. 2,213,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $237.26 and a 1-year high of $347.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

