Concho Resources Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CXO. SunTrust Banks lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

CXO stock opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $126.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 300,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,678 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth about $355,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 83.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 14.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,082 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

