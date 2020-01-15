Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Concho Resources makes up about 2.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Concho Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Concho Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $5,672,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.46. 155,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

