Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

