Connect Coin Trading 35.1% Higher Over Last Week (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Connect Coin has a total market capitalization of $60,227.00 and approximately $1,724.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connect Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. In the last week, Connect Coin has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Connect Coin Token Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

Connect Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

