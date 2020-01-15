ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $75,513,000 after buying an additional 43,329 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 55,728 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 169,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 136,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,510,444,000 after acquiring an additional 269,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE COP traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,599. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

