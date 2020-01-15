ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,884,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,268. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

