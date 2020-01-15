Consensus (SEN) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052320 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00074888 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.61 or 0.99838291 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043813 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

