Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 631,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,130,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 25,423 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.41.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

