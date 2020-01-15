Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 37.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $190.85. 836,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,681. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.14 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.83.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

